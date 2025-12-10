Five-Star Business Finance allots 59,118 equity shares under ESOP

Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 59,118 equity shares under ESOP on 10 December 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 29,44,74,430 consisting of 29,44,74,430 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each to Rs 29,45,33,548 consisting of 29,45,33,548 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each.

