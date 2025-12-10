Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Five-Star Business Finance allots 59,118 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 59,118 equity shares under ESOP on 10 December 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs 29,44,74,430 consisting of 29,44,74,430 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each to Rs 29,45,33,548 consisting of 29,45,33,548 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

