Sensex jumps 57 pts; metal shares advance

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 56.98 points or 0.07% to 84,723.26. The Nifty 50 index rose 24.90 points or 0.10% to 25,864.55.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.11%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 726 shares rose and 1,107 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.
IPO Update:
Park Medi World received bids for 44,20,508 shares as against 4,18,18,182 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.11 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 154 and 162 per share.
Nephrocare Health Services received bids for 4,09,568 shares as against 1,33,87,854 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.03 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 December 2025 and it will close on 12 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 438 and 460 per share.
Corona Remedies received bids for 9,69,80,660 shares as against 45,71,882 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 21.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,008 and 1,062 per share.
Wakefit Innovations received bids for 1,78,52,020 shares as against 3,63,53,276 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (10 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.49 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it will close on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 185 and 195 per share.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 0.79% to 10,192.70. The index declined 0.50% in the previous two consecutive trading session.
Hindustan Zinc (up 4.37%), Vedanta (up 1.77%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.63%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.37%) and Tata Steel (up 0.73%), Jindal Steel (up 0.63%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 0.32%), Hindustan Copper (up 0.26%), Welspun Corp (up 0.22%) and APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.21%) added.
On the other hand, Steel Authority of India (down 0.54%), JSW Steel (down 0.42%) and National Aluminium Company (down 0.41%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Swiggy rose 0.77%, The company informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 390.51 per equity share.
Tata Power Company rose 1.48% after the company announced the commissioning of the 400 kV KoteshwarRishikesh transmission line, enabling the evacuation of 1,000 MW of clean hydropower and strengthening the northern grid.
Global Markets:
Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as investors parsed China's inflation data and awaited the Federal Reserves interest rate decision.
China's consumer prices edged up 0.7% from a year earlier, its highest level since February last year. The increase followed a 0.2% rise in October. Factory-gate prices fell 2.2% in November from a year earlier. That was compared with a 2.1% fall in October.
Traders are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's closely watched interest rate announcement on Wednesday stateside, the final one of the year. Markets largely expect the Fed to trim its benchmark overnight lending rate by another 0.25%, matching the cuts made in September and October.
Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 closed relatively unchanged. The broad market index traded around the flatline, slipping just 0.09% to close at 6,840.51, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.13% to end the day at 23,576.49. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 179.03 points, or 0.38%, to finish at 47,560.29. The 30-stock index was dragged down by a decline in JPMorgan shares on higher-than-expected 2026 expense projections.
