Jubilant Foodworks announces change in senior management

Jubilant Foodworks announced the following change in senior management:

1. Appointment of Virender Singh Sehrawat as EVP & Head -Integrated Supply Chain responsible for CTS, Quality, R&D, Projects, Procurement & Supply Chain and inclusion in the Senior Management of the Company with effect from 15 December 2025. Consequent to the aforesaid appointment, Somnath Das, SVP -Supply Chain & Manufacturing shall cease to be part of the Senior Management of the Company with effect from 15 December 2025. However, he will continue to lead Supply Chain & Manufacturing and will report to Sehrawat.

2. Appointment of Vibhor Gupta who is currently EVP & Head of Operations, Domino's India as EVP & Head - Popeyes and elevation to the Senior Management of the Company with effect from 31 January 2026.