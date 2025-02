Poly Medicure consolidated net profit rises 31.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.91% to Rs 424.21 crore

Net profit of Poly Medicure rose 31.08% to Rs 85.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.91% to Rs 424.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 339.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.424.21339.6027.0026.57134.74104.04113.2387.8285.2365.02

