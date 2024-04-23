Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyoti Structures qualifies to bid for transmission project of KETRACO, Kenya

Jyoti Structures qualifies to bid for transmission project of KETRACO, Kenya

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Jyoti Structures has been pre-qualified by Kenya Transmission Company (KETRACO), Kenya to bid for 132 kV Narok-Bomet Transmission Line tender for 88 Kms on total turnkey basis.

KETRACO conducted a pre-qualification process to select EPC companies eligible to bid for above-mentioned project funded by African Development Bank, and JSL has been qualified to bid for the project on the basis of past experiences of similar projects including in Kenya, along with the comprehensive in-house capabilities and resources.

Qualification for this tender marks the re-entry of the company into international markets for turnkey projects.

The techno-commercial bid submission for above-mentioned tender is due on 25 April 2024. This is a priority project for KETRACO, to be completed within 12 months from award to successful bidder.

JSL has executed Transmission Line and Substation projects previously in Kenya.

Globally, JSL has commissioned over 31,000 ckt Kms of Transmission Lines upto 765 kV, 1800 Bays Substations, and electrified over 37,325 villages.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

