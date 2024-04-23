Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 152, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 85.37% in last one year as compared to a 26.26% jump in NIFTY and a 56.86% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 22402.05. The Sensex is at 73858.28, up 0.28%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 16.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8931.2, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 208.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 493.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 152.3, up 2.28% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 85.37% in last one year as compared to a 26.26% jump in NIFTY and a 56.86% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 20.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

