K C P Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sagar Cements Ltd, Heritage Foods Ltd, Ashoka Metcast Ltd and Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2024.

K C P Ltd tumbled 6.41% to Rs 235 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sagar Cements Ltd crashed 5.71% to Rs 255. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 86647 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18631 shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 659.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Metcast Ltd plummeted 4.96% to Rs 20.14. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 90847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66744 shares in the past one month.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd corrected 4.95% to Rs 14.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 92816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

