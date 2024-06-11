Sun TV Network Ltd soars 1.66%, Gains for third straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 737.4, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.84% in last one year as compared to a 25.42% gain in NIFTY and a 13.61% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 737.4, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23329.3. The Sensex is at 76658.76, up 0.22%. Sun TV Network Ltd has added around 10.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has added around 14.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2007.4, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 742.05, up 2.01% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.24 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

