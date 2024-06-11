Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 1.51%, gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:20 PM IST
Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5571.5, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.7% in last one year as compared to a 25.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.27% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5571.5, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23329.3. The Sensex is at 76658.76, up 0.22%. Britannia Industries Ltd has risen around 8.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57991.75, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5575.75, up 1.52% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 13.7% in last one year as compared to a 25.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.27% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 63.37 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

