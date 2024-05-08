Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K E C International consolidated net profit rises 110.27% in the March 2024 quarter

K E C International consolidated net profit rises 110.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 6164.83 crore

Net profit of K E C International rose 110.27% to Rs 151.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 6164.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5525.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.00% to Rs 346.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 19914.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17281.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6164.835525.01 12 19914.1717281.71 15 OPM %6.295.13 -6.104.80 - PBDT241.54127.38 90 611.85322.46 90 PBT193.2985.88 125 426.49160.98 165 NP151.7572.17 110 346.78176.03 97

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

