Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 2901.85 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 6.21% to Rs 300.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 2901.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2689.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.82% to Rs 1729.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1273.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 12382.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11799.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2901.852689.25 8 12382.9911799.10 5 OPM %19.8117.02 -21.8316.82 - PBDT610.40468.68 30 2791.681992.98 40 PBT497.87392.52 27 2451.021723.24 42 NP300.60283.03 6 1729.381273.25 36

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

