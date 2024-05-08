United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 727.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.81% to Rs 2133.38 croreNet profit of United Breweries rose 727.73% to Rs 81.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 2133.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1765.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.89% to Rs 410.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 303.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 8122.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7499.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
