United Breweries consolidated net profit rises 727.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 20.81% to Rs 2133.38 crore

Net profit of United Breweries rose 727.73% to Rs 81.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.81% to Rs 2133.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1765.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.89% to Rs 410.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 303.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 8122.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7499.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2133.381765.88 21 8122.687499.92 8 OPM %6.693.04 -8.578.22 - PBDT167.5264.20 161 763.04661.02 15 PBT109.7613.48 714 551.14450.43 22 NP81.209.81 728 410.03303.98 35

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

