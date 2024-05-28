Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K K Fincorp reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

K K Fincorp reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 84.62% to Rs 0.04 crore

K K Fincorp reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 84.62% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.48% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 81.32% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.26 -85 0.170.91 -81 OPM %-25.0073.08 --35.2975.82 - PBDT00.19 -100 0.050.70 -93 PBT00.19 -100 0.050.70 -93 NP00.18 -100 0.060.63 -90

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

