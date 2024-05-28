Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 117.27% to Rs 5.41 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 775.00% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 117.27% to Rs 5.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.36% to Rs 13.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.412.49 117 13.699.29 47 OPM %101.1132.53 -103.29-51.24 - PBDT5.110.46 1011 12.69-6.31 LP PBT5.090.44 1057 12.59-6.36 LP NP3.850.44 775 11.35-6.36 LP

