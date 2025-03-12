K&R Rail Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indegene Ltd, Compucom Software Ltd, Cinevista Ltd and Coastal Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 March 2025.

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd lost 10.46% to Rs 190 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91621 shares in the past one month.

Indegene Ltd tumbled 9.07% to Rs 526.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27325 shares in the past one month.

Compucom Software Ltd crashed 8.80% to Rs 18.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18759 shares in the past one month.

Cinevista Ltd pared 8.12% to Rs 13.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5162 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7196 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd plummeted 7.99% to Rs 40.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7274 shares in the past one month.

