Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Gujarat State Petronet Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 104.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.95 lakh shares

The Ramco Cements Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 March 2025.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd recorded volume of 104.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.95 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.99% to Rs.279.70. Volumes stood at 7.16 lakh shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd recorded volume of 26.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.37 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.11% to Rs.819.55. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

ICICI Securities Ltd clocked volume of 18.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.08% to Rs.831.00. Volumes stood at 7.27 lakh shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 958.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 226.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.38% to Rs.691.25. Volumes stood at 1010.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd witnessed volume of 11.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.35% to Rs.474.70. Volumes stood at 2.59 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

