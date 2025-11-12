K Z Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net loss of K Z Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.100.18-300.00-266.67-0.851.58-0.861.58-0.861.17

