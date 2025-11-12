Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 60.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.53% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declined 60.71% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 73.53% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.090.34-411.11-23.530.170.430.140.410.110.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News