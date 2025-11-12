Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 69.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 51.21 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 69.19% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 51.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.51.2147.9118.2610.929.705.739.055.146.483.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News