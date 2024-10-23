Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 69.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.04% to Rs 111.51 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries rose 69.83% to Rs 19.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.04% to Rs 111.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.111.5181.3724.3519.2227.6817.0325.9515.3219.3111.37

