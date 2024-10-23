Tanfac Industries standalone net profit rises 69.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 37.04% to Rs 111.51 crore

Net profit of Tanfac Industries rose 69.83% to Rs 19.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.04% to Rs 111.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales111.5181.37 37 OPM %24.3519.22 -PBDT27.6817.03 63 PBT25.9515.32 69 NP19.3111.37 70

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

