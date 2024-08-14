Kaizen Agro Infrabuild reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Sales decline 58.16% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net Loss of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 58.16% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.002.39 -58 OPM %-18.00-15.06 -PBDT-0.18-0.36 50 PBT-0.18-0.36 50 NP-0.16-0.36 56

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

