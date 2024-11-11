Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 30.05% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of Kaizen Agro Infrabuild reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.05% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.547.92 -30 OPM %9.03-0.38 -PBDT0.50-0.03 LP PBT0.50-0.03 LP NP0.50-0.03 LP

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

