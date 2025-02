Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 25.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.04% to Rs 1163.71 crore

Net profit of Kajaria Ceramics declined 25.39% to Rs 77.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 104.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 1163.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1151.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1163.711151.7512.7015.50149.57184.76109.71145.8577.74104.19

