Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 42.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.00% to Rs 1070.35 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 42.63% to Rs 62.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 43.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.00% to Rs 1070.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 907.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1070.35907.107.317.21103.2471.1284.3154.3262.4043.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News