Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 43.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.25% to Rs 3.76 crore

Net profit of Unjha Formulations declined 43.59% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 32.25% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.765.556.127.390.240.410.220.390.220.39

