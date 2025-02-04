Unjha Formulations standalone net profit declines 43.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.25% to Rs 3.76 croreNet profit of Unjha Formulations declined 43.59% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 32.25% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.765.55 -32 OPM %6.127.39 -PBDT0.240.41 -41 PBT0.220.39 -44 NP0.220.39 -44
