J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 20.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 20.96% to Rs 99.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 82.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.00% to Rs 1486.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1218.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1486.881218.7314.7014.73178.73154.05136.30110.9499.9682.64

