Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.56% to Rs 30.03 croreNet Loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.56% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.0340.34 -26 OPM %-11.22-6.74 -PBDT-1.10-1.15 4 PBT-1.74-1.74 0 NP-1.54-1.73 11
