Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 25.56% to Rs 30.03 crore

Net Loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.56% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.0340.34 -26 OPM %-11.22-6.74 -PBDT-1.10-1.15 4 PBT-1.74-1.74 0 NP-1.54-1.73 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty tests 24,150; TCS gains 2%

Delhi airport to restart Terminal 1 from Aug 17 with 13 daily flights

Google begins assembling Pixel 8 in India, plans major manufacturing shift

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

Duleep Trophy 2024 full schedule, time, format, history, live streaming

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story