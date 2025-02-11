A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit declines 54.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 63.66% to Rs 2.58 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic declined 54.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 63.66% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.587.1014.3411.270.290.640.250.600.190.42

