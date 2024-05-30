Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kallam Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kallam Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.98 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales decline 48.26% to Rs 57.87 crore

Net Loss of Kallam Textiles reported to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.26% to Rs 57.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.59% to Rs 360.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 412.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales57.87111.85 -48 360.24412.12 -13 OPM %-3.685.83 --1.605.27 - PBDT-12.22-0.99 -1134 -40.13-6.70 -499 PBT-16.21-4.91 -230 -56.12-22.41 -150 NP-10.98-7.83 -40 -37.45-21.29 -76

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

