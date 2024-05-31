Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpa Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kalpa Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 256.82% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net Loss of Kalpa Commercial reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 256.82% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 95.32% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.570.44 257 1.5733.56 -95 OPM %-1.91-713.64 --9.55-68.86 - PBDT-0.09-3.07 97 -0.20-22.96 99 PBT-0.09-3.07 97 -0.20-22.96 99 NP-0.09-3.07 97 -0.20-22.96 99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of IndusInd Bank appoints director

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala

Board of Orient Electric approves change in director

Board of Gloster approves voluntary delisting from Calcutta Stock Exchange

China Market falls ahead of manufacturing PMI data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Looks Health Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

R K Manufacturing Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Jeco Exports &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Garbi Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story