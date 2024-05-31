Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jeco Exports & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jeco Exports &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Jeco Exports & Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.030.04 -25 OPM %-200.00-100.00 --200.00-150.00 - PBDT0.05-0.01 LP 0.01-0.05 LP PBT0.05-0.01 LP 0.01-0.05 LP NP0.05-0.01 LP 0.01-0.03 LP

