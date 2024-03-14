Kalpataru Projects gains after bagging orders worth Rs 2,445 crore

Kalpataru Projects International added 1.87% to Rs 1007.80 after the company, along with its joint ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries, announced the receipt of new orders worth Rs 2,445 crore.

The company has secured orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business of Rs 2,366 crore in India and overseas markets.

It has also bagged orders in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business of Rs 79 crore.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said: We are delighted with the new order wins particularly in our domestic T&D business.

We continue to remain optimistic on the T&D opportunities in India given the huge thrust to boost the national transmission system, facilitating integration of renewable power. These orders will significantly strengthen our domestic T&D order book and provides good visibility for future growth.

Kalpataru Projects International (formerly known as Kalpataru Power Transmission) is a leading player in the domestic transmission and distribution (T&D) sector. The company undertakes turnkey contracts for setting up transmission lines and substations for extra-high-voltage power transmission. Over the years, it has diversified into civil contracts, railways, and oil and gas pipeline construction.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 19.49% to Rs 141 crore on 22.28% increase in net sales to Rs 4,896 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

