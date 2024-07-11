Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 478.76 points or 0.64% at 75686.45 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 4.11%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 2.92%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 2.23%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 2.19%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 1.8%), Polycab India Ltd (up 1.74%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.46%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 1.35%), and Welspun Corp Ltd (up 1.32%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 3%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 0.76%), and AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.73%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 347.9 or 0.65% at 54127.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 77.82 points or 0.48% at 16267.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.95 points or 0.06% at 24339.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 13.42 points or 0.02% at 79938.19.

On BSE,2180 shares were trading in green, 940 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

