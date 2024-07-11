Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 342.15 points or 1.04% at 33290.05 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 1.86%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.65%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.64%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.33%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.23%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.15%), NMDC Ltd (up 0.86%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.64%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.25%).

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.03%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 347.9 or 0.65% at 54127.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 77.82 points or 0.48% at 16267.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.95 points or 0.06% at 24339.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 13.42 points or 0.02% at 79938.19.

On BSE,2180 shares were trading in green, 940 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

