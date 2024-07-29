TCFC Finance standalone net profit declines 6.46% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 4.81 croreNet profit of TCFC Finance declined 6.46% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.815.39 -11 OPM %93.5694.99 -PBDT4.755.13 -7 PBT4.755.13 -7 NP3.623.87 -6
