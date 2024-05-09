Kalpataru Projects International consolidated net profit rises 5.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.31% to Rs 5971.00 crore

Net profit of Kalpataru Projects International rose 5.77% to Rs 165.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 156.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 5971.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4882.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.65% to Rs 510.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 19626.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16361.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

5971.004882.0019626.0016361.007.576.808.308.37330.00214.001174.00943.00211.00104.00701.00551.00165.00156.00510.00441.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News