Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Genus Prime Infra reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1966.67% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.240.0675.00-33.330.87-0.020.51-0.020.44-0.02

