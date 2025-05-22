Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 95.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.57% to Rs 7.98 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Capitals declined 95.71% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.57% to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.40% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.00% to Rs 26.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.989.8026.3131.7065.0487.9685.7192.780.612.065.7510.040.461.995.139.410.061.402.506.01

