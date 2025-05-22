Ester Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 319.26 crore

Net profit of Ester Industries reported to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 319.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 276.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 13.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 121.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 1282.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1063.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

319.26276.731282.141063.4511.422.1611.46-2.2223.46-8.7896.56-66.976.37-26.5227.81-135.001.96-23.7213.70-121.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News