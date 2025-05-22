RR Metalmakers India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 92.03% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of RR Metalmakers India reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 92.03% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.00% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.08% to Rs 51.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.5819.8351.9796.3936.714.899.066.160.330.321.961.960.260.241.681.620.44-0.091.681.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News