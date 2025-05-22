Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.64% to Rs 16.85 crore

Net loss of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.64% to Rs 16.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.71% to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 56.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.8520.7156.7056.07-3.1555.8716.6839.74-1.2211.436.6022.48-1.4811.165.9721.74-2.266.922.0711.97

