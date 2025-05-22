Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 18.64% to Rs 16.85 crore

Net loss of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.64% to Rs 16.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.71% to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 56.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales16.8520.71 -19 56.7056.07 1 OPM %-3.1555.87 -16.6839.74 - PBDT-1.2211.43 PL 6.6022.48 -71 PBT-1.4811.16 PL 5.9721.74 -73 NP-2.266.92 PL 2.0711.97 -83

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

