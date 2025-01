Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.51% to Rs 7286.88 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 21.16% to Rs 218.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 180.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.51% to Rs 7286.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5223.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

