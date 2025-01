Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 30.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.47% to Rs 75.78 crore

Net profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 30.10% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 75.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 74.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.75.7874.6811.3814.0614.1717.4111.2314.738.5712.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News