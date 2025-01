Jindal Steel & Power consolidated net profit declines 50.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.42% to Rs 11750.67 crore

Net profit of Jindal Steel & Power declined 50.71% to Rs 950.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1928.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 11750.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11701.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11750.6711701.3218.5824.291897.482562.621199.421926.95950.481928.32

