CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 18.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.50% to Rs 96.38 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings rose 18.50% to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.50% to Rs 96.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 78.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.96.3878.6831.5729.6941.7236.5738.7233.9627.8023.46

