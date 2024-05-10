Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 96.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 96.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 34.10% to Rs 4534.93 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 96.32% to Rs 137.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.10% to Rs 4534.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3381.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.92% to Rs 597.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.82% to Rs 18548.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14071.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4534.933381.80 34 18548.2914071.45 32 OPM %6.757.59 -7.087.92 - PBDT257.23191.15 35 1063.13849.36 25 PBT183.67127.95 44 788.83604.77 30 NP137.6070.09 96 597.35433.11 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kalyan Jewellers reports good Q4 biz update

Shri Kalyan Holdings standalone net profit rises 160.00% in the December 2023 quarter

RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 14.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit rises 73.08% in the December 2023 quarter

Barometers turn rangebound, consumer durables in demand

Tata Motors consolidated net profit rises 221.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Kinara Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 61.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Midland Microfin standalone net profit rises 40.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Novartis India standalone net profit declines 41.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story