Novartis India standalone net profit declines 41.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 81.17 crore

Net profit of Novartis India declined 41.33% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 81.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.58% to Rs 85.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 335.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 378.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales81.1776.13 7 335.07378.74 -12 OPM %13.8112.24 -19.4817.18 - PBDT21.4725.39 -15 125.45121.44 3 PBT21.3323.31 -8 122.84115.38 6 NP14.6825.02 -41 85.19103.36 -18

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

