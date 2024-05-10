Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kinara Capital Pvt standalone net profit declines 61.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Sales rise 23.65% to Rs 205.80 crore

Net profit of Kinara Capital Pvt declined 61.89% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.65% to Rs 205.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.89% to Rs 62.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.74% to Rs 721.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 491.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales205.80166.44 24 721.07491.38 47 OPM %45.9064.04 -50.6249.92 - PBDT21.7253.95 -60 93.7162.87 49 PBT18.2851.32 -64 81.2454.15 50 NP14.8739.02 -62 62.1541.19 51

