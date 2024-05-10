Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Midland Microfin standalone net profit rises 40.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Midland Microfin standalone net profit rises 40.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
Sales rise 38.88% to Rs 162.09 crore

Net profit of Midland Microfin rose 40.33% to Rs 25.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.88% to Rs 162.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.09% to Rs 72.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.60% to Rs 530.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 394.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales162.09116.71 39 530.87394.41 35 OPM %56.6760.81 -56.5758.94 - PBDT33.0724.00 38 97.8264.52 52 PBT32.0823.14 39 94.0261.51 53 NP25.6818.30 40 72.1646.83 54

First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

