Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 37.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 37.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales decline 6.48% to Rs 57.85 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials declined 37.37% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 57.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.8561.86 -6 OPM %2.163.31 -PBDT0.901.47 -39 PBT0.831.35 -39 NP0.620.99 -37

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

